Eby pledges $300M towards 1,508-bed student housing project at UBC

VANCOUVER — Premier David Eby says the province and University of British Columbia will partner to create housing for more than 1,500 students at the institution's Vancouver campus.

He says funding will involve $300 million from the province and $260 million from the university.

The 1,508-bed project will include five buildings ranging from eight to 18 storeys.

Construction is slated to start in the fall of 2026 with spaces opening for students in 2028.

Eby says the student housing project is part of the government's target of building 12,000 student beds by 2028.

He says the project is also part of his government's plan to build more housing across the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2024.

