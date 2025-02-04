eBay Find: Dodge Charger General Lee Clone

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Would the Duke boys approve of this Charger?

There have been many stunning recreations of the famous General Lee Charger that we all know and love. Time after time we’ve seen builds christened with the iconic orange and infamous flag. The number 01 has graced the doors of many a Charger in the past. However, never have we seen a build with such attention to detail as this vehicle. With a slew of cool features including a signature from one of the original cast members from the original 1976 Television show The Dukes Of Hazzard.

First up is the engine, under the hood of this wicked orange demon is the famous Mopar 440ci V8. This engine was pushing somewhere in the realm of 390 horsepower brand new. Needless to say, this was an incredible amount in 1969 when the car was built. However, this was not good enough for the current owner and he rebuilt the old 440 and upgraded the camshaft. What was once a 390 horsepower engine is now an absolute powerhouse that rips the back tires with the force of 500 ponies!

One five-speed manual transmission companies that engine, as it should, and sends the power straight to the 8-¾ rear end with 3.55 gears. All of that horsepower is made usable with the help of a fully revamped suspension. Some of the aforementioned suspension modifications include a new front suspension courtesy of Firm Feel, stiffeners, and a rear sway bar from Hotchkis Suspension.

Another awesome aspect of this 1969 Dodge Charger is the fact that it is signed by John Schneider who played the original “Bo Duke” in The Dukes Of Hazzard. After seeing this car our jaws dropped with excitement. While the car is quite expensive with the asking price sitting at $100,000, it is still a pretty sweet ride. This is yet another amazing eBay find out of many that have come before and we hope to see many more in the future.

