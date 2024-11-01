Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record EPS and Strong Backlog Amid Challenges

Adjusted EPS: $2.84, up 15% from prior year, an all-time record.

Segment Margins: 24.3%, up 70 basis points from last year.

Revenue: $6.3 billion, up 8% both in total and organically.

Operating Cash Flow: $1.3 billion, up 15% year-over-year.

Free Cash Flow: $1.1 billion, up 23% versus prior year.

Electrical Americas Organic Sales Growth: 14%, with a 26% increase in backlog.

Electrical Global Organic Growth: 4%, with a 19% increase in backlog.

Aerospace Organic Growth: 8%, with a 14% increase in backlog.

Vehicle Segment Revenue: Down 7%, with a 19.4% operating margin.

Backlog: Total backlog of $15.5 billion, up 25% in electrical and 14% in aerospace.

2024 Adjusted EPS Guidance: $10.75 to $10.81, representing 18% growth.

2025 Initial Market Growth Expectations: Double-digit growth in data centers, commercial aerospace, and electric vehicles.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Eaton Corp PLC (NYSE:ETN) achieved an all-time record adjusted EPS of $2.84, up 15% from the previous year.

The company delivered record segment margins of 24.3%, an increase of 70 basis points from last year.

Electrical orders were up 12% on a rolling 12-month basis, with electrical Americas orders up 16% and aerospace orders increased by 6%.

Eaton Corp PLC (NYSE:ETN) has a strong backlog, up 26% for electrical Americas and 14% for aerospace, with strong book-to-bill ratios.

The company is making significant investments in manufacturing capacity, with incremental capacity investments now at $1.5 billion, up $500 million from previous estimates.

Negative Points

Revenue was negatively impacted by about $50 million due to Hurricane Helene and labor strikes in the aerospace industry.

The company expects its revenue growth to be on the low end of its 8% to 9% guidance range due to ongoing aerospace industry labor strikes and a slowdown in vehicle markets.

Eaton Corp PLC (NYSE:ETN) lowered its growth guidance for the aerospace business by 150 basis points due to the labor strike.

The vehicle segment experienced a 7% decline in total revenue, including a 6% organic decline, primarily driven by weakness in the light vehicle market.

The e-mobility business reported an operating loss of $7 million, as the company continues to incur launch costs related to new programs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the performance of your data center business in terms of organic growth, orders, and negotiation pipeline in the third quarter? A: Craig Arnold, CEO: Our data center business performed exceptionally well, with sales up 35% in the quarter, an increase from 27% in the prior quarter. Orders were up 55% on a rolling 12-month basis, and negotiations increased by 90%. This indicates strong momentum in the data center market, which we expect to continue for years to come.

Story Continues