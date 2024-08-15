Earnings Troubles May Signal Larger Issues for OKP Holdings (SGX:5CF) Shareholders

Following the release of a lackluster earnings report from OKP Holdings Limited (SGX:5CF) the stock price made a strong positive move. We did some analysis and found some positive factors that investors might be paying attention to rather than profit.

A Closer Look At OKP Holdings' Earnings

One key financial ratio used to measure how well a company converts its profit to free cash flow (FCF) is the accrual ratio. To get the accrual ratio we first subtract FCF from profit for a period, and then divide that number by the average operating assets for the period. You could think of the accrual ratio from cashflow as the 'non-FCF profit ratio'.

That means a negative accrual ratio is a good thing, because it shows that the company is bringing in more free cash flow than its profit would suggest. While having an accrual ratio above zero is of little concern, we do think it's worth noting when a company has a relatively high accrual ratio. That's because some academic studies have suggested that high accruals ratios tend to lead to lower profit or less profit growth.

OKP Holdings has an accrual ratio of -0.14 for the year to June 2024. That indicates that its free cash flow was a fair bit more than its statutory profit. In fact, it had free cash flow of S$37m in the last year, which was a lot more than its statutory profit of S$20.9m. OKP Holdings' free cash flow actually declined over the last year, which is disappointing, like non-biodegradable balloons. However, that's not all there is to consider. The accrual ratio is reflecting the impact of unusual items on statutory profit, at least in part.

The Impact Of Unusual Items On Profit

While the accrual ratio might bode well, we also note that OKP Holdings' profit was boosted by unusual items worth S$5.8m in the last twelve months. While it's always nice to have higher profit, a large contribution from unusual items sometimes dampens our enthusiasm. When we crunched the numbers on thousands of publicly listed companies, we found that a boost from unusual items in a given year is often not repeated the next year. Which is hardly surprising, given the name. Assuming those unusual items don't show up again in the current year, we'd thus expect profit to be weaker next year (in the absence of business growth, that is).

Our Take On OKP Holdings' Profit Performance

In conclusion, OKP Holdings' accrual ratio suggests its statutory earnings are of good quality, but on the other hand the profits were boosted by unusual items. Based on these factors, it's hard to tell if OKP Holdings' profits are a reasonable reflection of its underlying profitability. So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for OKP Holdings you should be aware of.

