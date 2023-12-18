Earnings Tell The Story For AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

There wouldn't be many who think AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:AMK) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.2x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 17x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

With its earnings growth in positive territory compared to the declining earnings of most other companies, AssetMark Financial Holdings has been doing quite well of late. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think the company's earnings will be less resilient moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

View our latest analysis for AssetMark Financial Holdings

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on AssetMark Financial Holdings.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like AssetMark Financial Holdings' is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 26%. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 14% each year as estimated by the five analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 12% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

With this information, we can see why AssetMark Financial Holdings is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see average future growth and are only willing to pay a moderate amount for the stock.

Story continues

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of AssetMark Financial Holdings' analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook is contributing to its current P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings won't throw up any surprises. It's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 1 warning sign for AssetMark Financial Holdings that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than AssetMark Financial Holdings. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.