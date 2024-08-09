Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Price Target To US$7.67

Last week, you might have seen that ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) released its second-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.0% to US$5.88 in the past week. Revenues of US$37m beat expectations by a respectable 3.2%, although statutory losses per share increased. ON24 lost US$0.27, which was 23% more than what the analysts had included in their models. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

After the latest results, the consensus from ON24's six analysts is for revenues of US$146.3m in 2024, which would reflect a noticeable 4.8% decline in revenue compared to the last year of performance. Losses are forecast to narrow 9.4% to US$0.94 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$145.1m and losses of US$0.87 per share in 2024. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest consensus updates. Although revenue forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a modest increase to its losses per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 8.0% to US$7.67per share, with the analysts clearly concerned by ballooning losses. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic ON24 analyst has a price target of US$9.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$7.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing that stands out from these estimates is that revenues are expected to keep falling until the end of 2024, roughly in line with the historical decline of 9.5% per annum over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 12% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately ON24 is expected to see its revenue affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at ON24. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that ON24's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for ON24 going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for ON24 you should be aware of.

