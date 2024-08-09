Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target To US$7.33

It's been a sad week for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), who've watched their investment drop 12% to US$5.69 in the week since the company reported its second-quarter result. Revenues were in line with expectations, at US$650m, while statutory losses ballooned to US$0.46 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Following last week's earnings report, Clarivate's ten analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be US$2.61b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 71% to US$0.52. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$2.61b and US$0.15 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Clarivate even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a very substantial increase in per-share losses.

With the increase in forecast losses for next year, it's perhaps no surprise to see that the average price target dipped 5.2% to US$7.33, with the analysts signalling that growing losses would be a definite concern. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Clarivate analyst has a price target of US$10.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$5.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Clarivate's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 0.3% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 23% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.0% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Clarivate.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Clarivate. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Clarivate's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Clarivate going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Clarivate that we have uncovered.

