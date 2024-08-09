Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) Price Target To US$5.13

Shareholders in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) had a terrible week, as shares crashed 21% to US$3.74 in the week since its latest second-quarter results. Revenues of US$478m arrived in line with expectations, although statutory losses per share were US$0.17, an impressive 83% smaller than what broker models predicted. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Following last week's earnings report, Unisys' three analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be US$2.00b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 52% to US$2.62. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$2.01b and US$4.87 per share in losses. While the revenue estimates were largely unchanged, sentiment seems to have improved, with the analysts upgrading their numbers and making a considerable decrease in losses per share in particular.

Even with the lower forecast losses, the analysts lowered their valuations, with the average price target falling 6.8% to US$5.13. It looks likethe analysts have become less optimistic about the overall business. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Unisys analyst has a price target of US$6.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$4.25. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's also worth noting that the years of declining revenue look to have come to an end, with the forecast stauing flat to the end of 2024. Historically, Unisys' top line has shrunk approximately 3.3% annually over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 8.9% annually. So it's pretty clear that, although revenues are improving, Unisys is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Unisys' future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Unisys analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Unisys (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

