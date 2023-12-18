Earnings Not Telling The Story For Aimflex Berhad (KLSE:AIMFLEX)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 26.7x Aimflex Berhad (KLSE:AIMFLEX) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios under 15x and even P/E's lower than 9x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

For example, consider that Aimflex Berhad's financial performance has been poor lately as its earnings have been in decline. It might be that many expect the company to still outplay most other companies over the coming period, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Aimflex Berhad's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Aimflex Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 41% decrease to the company's bottom line. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 44% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 15% shows it's about the same on an annualised basis.

With this information, we find it interesting that Aimflex Berhad is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Nevertheless, they may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Aimflex Berhad's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Aimflex Berhad currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is only in line with the wider market forecast. Right now we are uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance isn't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Aimflex Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

