Earnings Update: N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Just Reported Its First-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

As you might know, N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$114m arriving 2.1% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$0.04, 3.9% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on N-able after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from N-able's five analysts is for revenues of US$463.7m in 2024. This would reflect a credible 6.4% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to expand 19% to US$0.18. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$463.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.18 in 2024. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$15.38, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on N-able, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$17.00 and the most bearish at US$14.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting N-able is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of N-able'shistorical trends, as the 8.6% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 is roughly in line with the 10% annual growth over the past three years. Compare this with the broader industry (in aggregate), which analyst estimates suggest will see revenues grow 13% annually. So it's pretty clear that N-able is expected to grow slower than similar companies in the same industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for N-able. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$15.38, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

