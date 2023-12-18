Earnings Miss: Eco World Development Group Berhad Missed EPS By 26% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

Eco World Development Group Berhad (KLSE:ECOWLD) missed earnings with its latest yearly results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. Results showed a clear earnings miss, with RM2.2b revenue coming in 3.5% lower than what the analystsexpected. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.064 missed the mark badly, arriving some 26% below what was expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Following the latest results, Eco World Development Group Berhad's eight analysts are now forecasting revenues of RM2.49b in 2024. This would be a notable 12% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 48% to RM0.095. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of RM2.54b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.09 in 2024. If anything, the analysts look to have become slightly more optimistic overall; while they decreased their revenue forecasts, EPS predictions increased and ultimately earnings are more important.

There's been no real change to the average price target of RM1.17, with the lower revenue and higher earnings forecasts not expected to meaningfully impact the company's valuation over a longer timeframe. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Eco World Development Group Berhad, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at RM1.48 and the most bearish at RM0.88 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Eco World Development Group Berhad's past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that Eco World Development Group Berhad's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 12% growth to the end of 2024 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 0.9% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.6% per year. Not only are Eco World Development Group Berhad's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Eco World Development Group Berhad's earnings potential next year. They also downgraded Eco World Development Group Berhad's revenue estimates, but industry data suggests that it is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Still, earnings per share are more important to value creation for shareholders. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

