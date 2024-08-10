Earnings Miss: Calian Group Ltd. Missed EPS By 77% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

As you might know, Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) last week released its latest quarterly, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at CA$185m, statutory earnings missed forecasts by an incredible 77%, coming in at just CA$0.11 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Calian Group after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Calian Group from six analysts is for revenues of CA$840.4m in 2025. If met, it would imply a notable 13% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 112% to CA$3.02. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CA$852.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$3.02 in 2025. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at CA$75.00. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Calian Group at CA$82.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CA$65.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Calian Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 11% annualised growth rate until the end of 2025 being well below the historical 15% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 3.3% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Calian Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at CA$75.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

