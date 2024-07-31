Earnings Miss: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Missed EPS By 11% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

It's been a sad week for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH), who've watched their investment drop 13% to US$139 in the week since the company reported its first-quarter result. Revenues were in line with forecasts, at US$2.9b, although statutory earnings per share came in 11% below what the analysts expected, at US$1.27 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding from ten analysts is for revenues of US$11.8b in 2025. If met, it would imply a meaningful 8.1% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to climb 20% to US$5.60. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$11.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.67 in 2025. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The consensus price target fell 5.5% to US$161, suggesting that the analysts might have been a bit enthusiastic in their previous valuation - or they were expecting the company to provide stronger guidance in the quarterly results. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$175 and the most bearish at US$140 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Booz Allen Hamilton Holding's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 11% annualised growth to the end of 2025 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 8.8% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.2% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

