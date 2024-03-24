Earnings Beat: technotrans SE Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

It's been a good week for technotrans SE (ETR:TTR1) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 2.7% to €17.00. technotrans reported €262m in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of €1.24 beat expectations, being 6.0% higher than what the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the dual analysts covering technotrans, is for revenues of €252.0m in 2024. This implies a measurable 3.9% reduction in technotrans' revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 3.6% to €1.28. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €256.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of €1.17 in 2024. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of €20.50, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that revenue is expected to reverse, with a forecast 3.9% annualised decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 4.8% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 3.3% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - technotrans is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around technotrans' earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €20.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for technotrans going out as far as 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

