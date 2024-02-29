Earnings Beat: CAVA Group, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Shareholders of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 17% to US$56.90 following its latest yearly results. Revenues were US$729m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.21, an impressive 70% ahead of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from CAVA Group's twelve analysts is for revenues of US$869.0m in 2024. This reflects a meaningful 19% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 85% to US$0.22. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$854.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.16 in 2024. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a very substantial lift in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 30% to US$61.40. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic CAVA Group analyst has a price target of US$66.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$40.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the CAVA Group's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that CAVA Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 19% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 29% growth over the last year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 9.5% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while CAVA Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around CAVA Group's earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for CAVA Group going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for CAVA Group that you need to take into consideration.

