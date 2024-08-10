Earnings Beat: ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (AMS:ABN) just released its second-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.6% to hit €2.2b. ABN AMRO Bank reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) €0.73, which was a notable 19% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, ABN AMRO Bank's 15 analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be €8.66b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to fall 17% to €2.50 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €8.61b and earnings per share (EPS) of €2.41 in 2024. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on ABN AMRO Bank's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at €17.70, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic ABN AMRO Bank analyst has a price target of €23.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €14.40. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that revenue is expected to reverse, with a forecast 1.5% annualised decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 4.8% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 2.9% per year. It's pretty clear that ABN AMRO Bank's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around ABN AMRO Bank's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that ABN AMRO Bank's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on ABN AMRO Bank. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple ABN AMRO Bank analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for ABN AMRO Bank you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

