I Earn Over $30K a Week in Semi-Passive Income on Amazon–Here’s How

Dr. Jenny Woo is the founder and CEO of Mind Brain Notion. With this semi-passive revenue stream, she sells card decks on Amazon and earns over $30,000 a week.

The Harvard-trained researcher and mom of three created these skill-building tools and mental health cards, called “52 Essential Conversations,” to help improve the emotional intelligence of children, their caregivers, teachers, and others by having critical discussions. Some cards help with interviewing skills while others focus on relationships.

These cards are designed to help teach people essential skills that are universally needed and “never go out of style,” Dr. Woo has said in interviews.

Dr. Woo launches a new deck every four to six months on Amazon, and her sales usually total around $33,000 a week, she said in an interview with Entrepreneur. She also earns semi-passive income through her online courses and real estate investments.

The business brought in about $1.71 million in revenue in 2023, and it’s estimated that roughly 40 percent of that is profit.

Here’s some of her solopreneur advice for others who want to make money on the side:

Be passionate about the idea. “Find something you’re truly passionate about and hopefully will be passionate about for a long time because it is a grind,” she told Entrepreneur.

Flesh out your business idea as much as possible. Talk to as many people as you can. Pay attention to what the customer asks for, their feedback and concerns about the product and if there’s a demand for it.

Get funding and launch quickly. Dr. Woo initially spent $1,000 of her savings to kick-start the business out of Harvard’s Innovation Lab. She then tested the icebreaker card game in classrooms and launched a Kickstarter campaign. After she raised $10,000, she launched on Amazon in 2018. The following year, she raised an additional $7,500 and the business hit six figures.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Earn Over $30K a Week in Semi-Passive Income on Amazon–Here’s How