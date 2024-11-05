‘I earn £35k as a midwife – we feel like something could go drastically wrong at any point’

This is part of a series called ‘The secret life of…’, pulling back the curtain on professions you’ve always wanted to know more about. If you want to anonymously reveal all about your job, email money@telegraph.co.uk
I’ve wanted to be a midwife ever since I was a little girl. I had a fascination with pregnancy. People always think that midwives just want to cuddle cute babies but it was never about the baby for me, it was always about the woman.
That’s just as well because cuddling a baby is a very small part of the job. I am there to support a woman through labour, and birth is a tiny part of that process. It’s the cherry on the cake. Guiding the baby out takes mere minutes whereas you can be supporting a woman in labour throughout a 12-hour-long shift.
I became a midwife two years ago, at the age of 40. I have worked in the NHS for a long time but in an admin role. After having my third baby, I went back to a job that I felt I had got everything out of. I had always wanted to be a midwife and I thought to myself: “If I don’t go for it now, I never will.”
I had to do an access course to make sure I could handle the academic stuff as I had not been to university and then it was three years of midwifery training. It was an intense time. Half of the training is academic and half of the training is clinical. It did feel like I gave up my life for three years.
Now I’m a midwife at a hospital, working 34 hours a week but the days change. I do three seven-and-a-half hour days and then one shift that lasts 12-and-a-half hours.
During some shifts, I’ll do a couple of births. I’ll walk in and a woman will just have had her baby so I will look after her. I’ll then have another labour, for which I’ll help deliver a baby. And then I’ll go back up to the ward and see who else needs care. I will look after up to five women during a shift.
Some people don’t understand how I do it but I just think it’s an amazing job. Yes, I’ve been pooped on, peed on, showered with amniotic fluid – but that’s just part and parcel of the job.
If a woman is giving birth, you know it’s a messy affair. It’s not like you see in the movies where a little baby comes out with barely anything on it. In reality, the baby is wet for the most part, with a little bit of gunk on its head.
As much as seeing a baby being born is great, it’s watching a family being born that is more special to me. I see a woman become a mum and a man become a dad.
Sometimes a new mother will send me a card or a text and tell me that I was amazing. That’s a fantastic feeling – not because they’ve said I was amazing, but because I feel like I made their experience amazing. To know that you made a difference to such an important event is really incredible.
I listen to the women in my care. Labour can be quite a scary time, especially if it feels like things aren’t going to plan. These women will have gone through all of their antenatal period with a certain vision or plan about how the birth is going to go. But birth can be hectic, and ultimately it’s the baby who decides how the birth is going to go.
Babies will show us signs through our monitoring that they are not well in some shape or form. We don’t know why that is because we don’t have a window into the womb; we can only go on our clinical picture at the time. Sometimes the mother doesn’t want to have a C-section but we have to say to her: “The baby is unwell and the heart rate is decelerating.”
Those times can be really scary for a woman and sometimes really scary for us too. I’ve walked into rooms before where one of my colleagues has asked for help because she can’t find the heartbeat. When we do find it, the heart rate has dropped so we have to pull the emergency buzzer.
I haven’t had a stillborn but I have looked after women who have suffered late stage miscarriages. I find those days really difficult but very rewarding. These women are at the worst point of their life. They’ve been pregnant for 30-odd weeks, planning for the birth, decorating the nursery and they’ve just been told they are not going to be taking their baby home.
Looking after those women, as hard and emotionally draining as it is, is really rewarding because you think that maybe you made that day a little more bearable, just by being there, making them a cup of tea, giving them a hug, doing the little things that can help.
When I was a student, I had been listening to a baby’s heartbeat because the mother was bleeding. We did a scan and it looked normal but when she came back into the room, she said: “I can feel the baby coming out of me, I’m losing the baby.”
And she did. She birthed the baby. I came out of her room in floods of tears. It was heartbreaking and I didn’t know what to say to her due to lack of experience – it was the first time I’d ever seen it. That really did throw me, but it didn’t make me not want to be a midwife.
Being understaffed is very frustrating and it’s a problem across the board at the moment. Sometimes you feel like you are on a sinking ship and it’s never-ending: there are just not enough staff. I’ve worked 12-hour shifts with no break because we’ve been stretched to our limit and there’s no one to cover you. So far we’ve kept women safe but all of us on the ward feel like something could go drastically wrong at any point.
I hate seeing the disappointment in the women. Sometimes you can’t continue with their induction and you can’t break the waters because to do so, that woman needs one-to-one care and we just don’t have the staff. So you have to say: “I’m really sorry, we just don’t have the staff and therefore whatever care you need might be a little delayed.”
Sometimes they have to wait three days and that is obviously uncomfortable because they are heavily pregnant, sitting around in hospital and very frustrated. There have also been occasions when a woman has had to wait for pain relief for half an hour or so because we’re understaffed or there might be an emergency on the ward.
It’s hard. We do our best with what we have every day and we do it to the best of our ability. I hear in the media that the NHS is crumbling, but what I see is everyone doing their best to provide the highest standard of care with what they have in front of them.
Another difficult part of the job is when you get a new mother with drug problems. I had one woman turn up at the delivery suite, completely unbooked. She had had no antenatal care whatsoever. She knew that she was pregnant but she was ignoring it because she was an addict and a heavy drug user. An ambulance brought her and the baby in after she gave birth at home.
Generally babies born to addicts have neonatal abstinence syndrome and they need extra care. But the mother obviously just wants to get out of there and carry on doing what she’s been doing. You’ll provide care and do everything you can to help her while she’s there but you just feel like no matter what you do, you can’t fully help and that it is out of your hands. That’s really hard.
When I first became a midwife, I was paid £28,000. Once you get a few competencies signed off, your salary jumps to £35,000. I do feel fairly compensated but that might be because I’ve not been doing the job very long. I have friends who have been ICU nurses for over a decade and they despair of the pay. In the last decade, their pay has fallen by around 8pc when you take inflation into account.
Obviously I’d love my wages to go up but I do it for the love of the job. I’m there to see a family being born. I’m sometimes the first person to hold a baby. I see the dad break down into tears and watch the woman become a mum. I’d do that everyday.
I am so happy I became a midwife. When I tell my mum what I’ve been doing and she sees me in my uniform, she beams with pride. I do sometimes wonder why I didn’t do this 20 years ago because then I could have had another 20 years of enjoying it.
I don’t dread work. I just go in thinking: what am I going to be faced with? But never with trepidation, just excitement. There seems to be something different every day. The mechanisms of birth are the same, but the situations, the women, the families are all different.
I’ve had a woman give birth in the back of her garden under twinkling lights. I’ve had women standing up, women in the pool, women on all fours, all different ways.
Some of my colleagues have even had babies named after them, but I’m still waiting on that.