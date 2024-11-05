‘I earn £35k as a midwife – we feel like something could go drastically wrong at any point’

This is part of a series called ‘The secret life of…’, pulling back the curtain on professions you’ve always wanted to know more about. If you want to anonymously reveal all about your job, email money@telegraph.co.uk

I’ve wanted to be a midwife ever since I was a little girl. I had a fascination with pregnancy. People always think that midwives just want to cuddle cute babies but it was never about the baby for me, it was always about the woman.

That’s just as well because cuddling a baby is a very small part of the job. I am there to support a woman through labour, and birth is a tiny part of that process. It’s the cherry on the cake. Guiding the baby out takes mere minutes whereas you can be supporting a woman in labour throughout a 12-hour-long shift.

I became a midwife two years ago, at the age of 40. I have worked in the NHS for a long time but in an admin role. After having my third baby, I went back to a job that I felt I had got everything out of. I had always wanted to be a midwife and I thought to myself: “If I don’t go for it now, I never will.”

I had to do an access course to make sure I could handle the academic stuff as I had not been to university and then it was three years of midwifery training. It was an intense time. Half of the training is academic and half of the training is clinical. It did feel like I gave up my life for three years.

Now I’m a midwife at a hospital, working 34 hours a week but the days change. I do three seven-and-a-half hour days and then one shift that lasts 12-and-a-half hours.

During some shifts, I’ll do a couple of births. I’ll walk in and a woman will just have had her baby so I will look after her. I’ll then have another labour, for which I’ll help deliver a baby. And then I’ll go back up to the ward and see who else needs care. I will look after up to five women during a shift.

Some people don’t understand how I do it but I just think it’s an amazing job. Yes, I’ve been pooped on, peed on, showered with amniotic fluid – but that’s just part and parcel of the job.

If a woman is giving birth, you know it’s a messy affair. It’s not like you see in the movies where a little baby comes out with barely anything on it. In reality, the baby is wet for the most part, with a little bit of gunk on its head.

As much as seeing a baby being born is great, it’s watching a family being born that is more special to me. I see a woman become a mum and a man become a dad.

Sometimes a new mother will send me a card or a text and tell me that I was amazing. That’s a fantastic feeling – not because they’ve said I was amazing, but because I feel like I made their experience amazing. To know that you made a difference to such an important event is really incredible.

