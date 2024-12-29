Is E.ON SE (EOAN.DE) a Good German Dividend Stock to Invest In Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 8 Best German Dividend Stocks To Invest In. In this article, we are going to take a look at where E.ON SE (XETRA:EOAN.DE) stands against the other German dividend stocks.

Europe's economy might see some positive developments in 2025, but risks still loom. Strong U.S. growth could boost demand for EU exports while easing inflation in Europe may lead the ECB to cut interest rates, spurring investment and economic growth. A potential increase in U.S. fossil fuel production could lower global oil prices, benefiting oil-importing countries like those in the EU. Additionally, US tax cuts might strengthen the dollar, making European goods more competitive globally. However, the EU's growth prospects hinge on geopolitical stability. Escalations in conflicts like the war in Ukraine, tensions in the Middle East, or a possible China-Taiwan crisis could derail this cautiously optimistic outlook.

Despite these challenges, Goldman Sachs Research is optimistic about European stocks in 2025, expecting the European index to deliver around a 9% total return, despite challenges like political uncertainty and slow economic growth. In a recent discussion with Sharon Bell, a senior strategist at Goldman Sachs, she explained that while they've slightly lowered their forecasts for the index, European stocks could still benefit from cooling inflation and a robust policy response. The team downgraded their targets due to weaker economic data and rising risks in countries like France and Italy. However, they believe the situation isn't as dire as past crises. They see potential in sectors like telecoms and real estate, which may thrive as interest rates are expected to drop to 1.75% by mid-2025.

This expected drop in rates could also favor smaller, more indebted companies, which might benefit from increased mergers and acquisitions. However, these companies remain vulnerable to weak economic growth. Bell pointed out that a declining euro could enhance the competitiveness of European companies by reducing costs, though it might also discourage foreign investment. Furthermore, European firms heavily rely on sales from the US and China, as domestic sales within Europe have stagnated over the past two decades.

In this context, lower interest rates could help stimulate economic growth and drive higher valuations for European stocks. However, Goldman Sachs remains cautious about the scale of this growth, particularly given persistent inflation concerns. While U.S. equities have recently outperformed their European counterparts, a shift in US valuations could make Europe a more attractive option for global investors.

