E.ON's (ETR:EOAN) Earnings Offer More Than Meets The Eye

The market seemed underwhelmed by last week's earnings announcement from E.ON SE (ETR:EOAN) despite the healthy numbers. We did some analysis to find out why and believe that investors might be missing some encouraging factors contained in the earnings.

How Do Unusual Items Influence Profit?

To properly understand E.ON's profit results, we need to consider the €646m expense attributed to unusual items. It's never great to see unusual items costing the company profits, but on the upside, things might improve sooner rather than later. We looked at thousands of listed companies and found that unusual items are very often one-off in nature. And, after all, that's exactly what the accounting terminology implies. If E.ON doesn't see those unusual expenses repeat, then all else being equal we'd expect its profit to increase over the coming year.

Our Take On E.ON's Profit Performance

Unusual items (expenses) detracted from E.ON's earnings over the last year, but we might see an improvement next year. Based on this observation, we consider it likely that E.ON's statutory profit actually understates its earnings potential! And on top of that, its earnings per share have grown at an extremely impressive rate over the last year. Of course, we've only just scratched the surface when it comes to analysing its earnings; one could also consider margins, forecast growth, and return on investment, among other factors. In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for E.ON (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

But there is always more to discover if you are capable of focussing your mind on minutiae.

