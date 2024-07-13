Südzucker First Quarter 2025 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) First Quarter 2025 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €2.55b (up 1.3% from 1Q 2024).

Net income: €83.0m (down 49% from 1Q 2024).

Profit margin: 3.3% (down from 6.5% in 1Q 2024). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: €0.36 (down from €0.80 in 1Q 2024).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Südzucker Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 4.6%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 32%.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 2.0% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Food industry in Europe are expected to grow by 4.0%.

Performance of the market in Germany.

The company's shares are down 5.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Südzucker (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

