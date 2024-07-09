Dyson to cut about 1,000 jobs in the UK

Sir James Dyson founded the firm in 1991 [BBC]

About 1,000 UK jobs are at risk at Dyson as part of a global restructure.

The firm, best known for the invention of the bag-less vacuum cleaner, made the announcement in response to competition in global markets.

The move would ensure Dyson is "prepared for the future", CEO Hanno Kirner said, adding it will be supporting those at risk of redundancy.

Dyson has 3,500 UK employees and offices in Wiltshire, Bristol and London.

Mr Kirner said the company operates in "increasingly fierce and competitive global markets" and it needs to be "entrepreneurial and agile".

“Decisions which impact close and talented colleagues are always incredibly painful.

"Those whose roles are at risk of redundancy as a result of the proposals will be supported through the process,” Mr Kirner added.

Wiltshire Council leader Richard Clewer said the council would do all it could to support those impacted during "an uncertain time".

Mr Clewer, who is also councillor responsible for economic development, said he was "extremely sorry to hear" of the announcement, adding that many Dyson workers were based in Wiltshire.

Sir James Dyson fifth on rich list

During the coronavirus pandemic, the firm cut 600 jobs in the UK and a further 300 worldwide, saying people were changing how they bought products.

Dyson was founded by inventor Sir James Dyson who is fifth on the Sunday Times Rich list with a personal wealth of £20.8bn.

It is understood the decision to restructure was made before the general election was called.

Previously, the billionaire had accused the government of having a "stupid" and "short-sighted" approach to the economy and business in the UK.

He said growth had "become a dirty word" during Rishi Sunak's premiership.

In January he donated £6m to fund a Malmesbury Primary School and had announced plans to invest £100m in a new research and development hub in central Bristol.

