Dynavax Technologies Corporation Just Recorded A 9.1% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Shareholders of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 10% to US$13.01 following its latest third-quarter results. Results look mixed - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$81m, statutory earnings beat expectations 9.1%, with Dynavax Technologies reporting profits of US$0.12 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Dynavax Technologies' five analysts is for revenues of US$336.8m in 2025. This reflects a substantial 29% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 150% to US$0.39. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$338.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.35 in 2025. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a substantial gain in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target fell 5.1% to US$24.60, suggesting the increase in earnings forecasts was not enough to offset other the analysts concerns. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Dynavax Technologies analyst has a price target of US$29.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$15.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Dynavax Technologies' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 23% annualised growth rate until the end of 2025 being well below the historical 28% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 21% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Dynavax Technologies' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

