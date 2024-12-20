DXN Holdings Bhd.'s (KLSE:DXN) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

DXN Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DXN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 19%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to DXN Holdings Bhd's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for DXN Holdings Bhd is:

23% = RM320m ÷ RM1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2024).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.23 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

DXN Holdings Bhd's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

To begin with, DXN Holdings Bhd seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 9.5%. This certainly adds some context to DXN Holdings Bhd's decent 8.4% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared DXN Holdings Bhd's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 8.7% in the same period.

KLSE:DXN Past Earnings Growth December 20th 2024

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is DXN Holdings Bhd fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

