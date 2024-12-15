With dwindling retirement savings, older Americans are back on the job market

Getty Images; Jenny Chang-Rodriguez/BI

More than 2,000 older Americans and counting shared their financial regrets with BI.

Many said they had made mistakes that led them to return to work after retirement.

This is part of an ongoing series about older Americans' regrets.

After retiring less than a year ago, Sylvia, 64, is back at work.

The under $2,000 a month she receives in Social Security isn't enough to pay her bills, and she has little retirement savings, so she recently started a job as a cashier.

Sylvia is one of many older adults who have shared their retirement stories with Business Insider in recent months. Some said they returned to work out of financial necessity; others unretired to stay active and combat loneliness. They're among more than 2,000 Americans who have responded to a reader survey about their life regrets. This story is part of an ongoing series.

Sylvia, who requested to use only her first name for privacy, was hoping to land a part-time role in education or local government near Albany, New York. Though she has decades of experience and has submitted hundreds of applications, she's had no luck getting hired in her field and opted to pick up shifts at the grocery store.

Now, Sylvia isn't sure whether she will ever be able to stop working. She said she's "mad" at herself for not building a strong financial foundation for retirement — she thought Social Security would be enough to get by. The manual labor of a grocery job is taking a toll on her mind and body, but she said she needs the money.

"I'm scanning groceries and I'm thinking: 'I hold a master's degree, I recently received an award from one of our state senators, and I can't obtain professional work,'" Sylvia told BI. "Can you believe that?"

Some older adults can't retire because of their finances

Sylvia's experience isn't uncommon. The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis found that 2.4 million excess retirements occurred in the US as the pandemic began in 2020, meaning the number of retirees far surpassed the Fed's prediction. However, an Indeed Hiring Lab analysis of individual-level Census data found that 1.5 million retirees had returned to the workforce by March 2022.

In a study published in May, the wealth management firm T. Rowe Price estimated that 48% of those working in retirement needed their paycheck, while 45% chose to work for social and emotional benefits. The study was based on survey responses of 2,895 401(k) plan participants and 1,136 retirees in 2022.

Story Continues