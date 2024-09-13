Can Duty Free International Limited's (SGX:5SO) Weak Financials Pull The Plug On The Stock's Current Momentum On Its Share Price?

Duty Free International's (SGX:5SO) stock is up by a considerable 17% over the past week. However, we decided to pay close attention to its weak financials as we are doubtful that the current momentum will keep up, given the scenario. In this article, we decided to focus on Duty Free International's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Duty Free International is:

3.1% = RM11m ÷ RM348m (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2024).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each SGD1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made SGD0.03 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Duty Free International's Earnings Growth And 3.1% ROE

It is quite clear that Duty Free International's ROE is rather low. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 16%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Accordingly, Duty Free International's low net income growth of 2.9% over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared Duty Free International's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 21% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Duty Free International's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Duty Free International Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 73% (or a retention ratio of 27%), most of Duty Free International's profits are being paid to shareholders. This definitely contributes to the low earnings growth seen by the company.

Additionally, Duty Free International has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Duty Free International. Because the company is not reinvesting much into the business, and given the low ROE, it's not surprising to see the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. In brief, we think the company is risky and investors should think twice before making any final judgement on this company. To know the 4 risks we have identified for Duty Free International visit our risks dashboard for free.

