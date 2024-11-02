Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's (KLSE:DLADY) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 5.2% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad (KLSE:DLADY). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad is:

19% = RM88m ÷ RM470m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.19 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To start with, Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 10.0% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. For this reason, Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's five year net income decline of 3.5% raises the question as to why the high ROE didn't translate into earnings growth. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

So, as a next step, we compared Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 22% over the last few years.

