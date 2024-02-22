Dunkin' adds new energy drink Sparkd' Energy in wake of Panera Charged Lemonade lawsuits

Dunkin' is releasing its own caffeinated energy drink line called Sparkd' Energy, the chain announced Wednesday.

The line of fizzy Sparkd' drinks will come in a variety of fruit flavors and contain "vitamins, minerals and caffeine," said the brand website.

Dunkin' is adding a new energy drink to the menu.

Dunkin' said the new drinks will be available, along with other limited menu items including churro donuts and breakfast empanada, will soon be available nationwide for a limited time.

USA TODAY has reached out to Dunkin' for comment but have not yet heard back.

The DunKings Super Bowl commercial: Watch extended cut of Ben Affleck's popular Dunkin' Super Bowl commercial

Dunkin' Sparkd' Energy caffeine content

According to the listed nutrition information, a large drink contains 192 mg of caffeine, just under half of the daily recommended limit for adults.

Panera Bread Charged Lemonade drinks

The announcement comes in the wake of ongoing controversy around energy drinks sold by Panera Bread, which has been linked to multiple deaths thanks to its high caffeine content, according to multiple lawsuits.

The Charged Lemonades, a set of highly caffeinated drinks in multiple flavors, have been accused of causing serious physical harm to customers who consumed them, even allegedly resulting in death. Two lawsuits, filed in October and December of last year, allege the drink's caffeine contents caused the cardiac arrests that killed two separate people, while a third filed this year alleges the beverage caused permanent heart issues.

While warnings about the product have since been added in-store and online by the company, the drinks are still available for purchase. Recently, Panera's request to dismiss one of the suits was denied by a judge, a sign these cases may take some time to move through the courts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dunkin' adds caffeinated energy drink Sparkd' after Panera lawsuits