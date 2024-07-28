Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (NYSE:DNB) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.05

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:DNB) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.05 per share on 19th of September. This means that the annual payment will be 1.9% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Even though Dun & Bradstreet Holdings isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to grow rapidly. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, we would start to get a bit worried, with the payout ratio possibly reaching 157%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. The last annual payment of $0.20 was flat on the annual payment from2 years ago. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings has grown earnings per share at 98% per year over the past five years. While the company hasn't yet recorded a profit, the growth rates are healthy. If the company can turn a profit relatively soon, we can see this becoming a reliable income stock.

Our Thoughts On Dun & Bradstreet Holdings' Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Dun & Bradstreet Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

