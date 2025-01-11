DSW Capital plc's (LON:DSW) Stock's Been Going Strong: Could Weak Financials Mean The Market Will Correct Its Share Price?

In This Article:
Most readers would already be aware that DSW Capital's (LON:DSW) stock increased significantly by 18% over the past three months. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak fundamentals, as long-term financial performance of a business is what ultimately dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on DSW Capital's ROE.
Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.
How Is ROE Calculated?
The formula for ROE is:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for DSW Capital is:
3.4% = UK£253k ÷ UK£7.5m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).
The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.03.
What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?
So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.
DSW Capital's Earnings Growth And 3.4% ROE
It is quite clear that DSW Capital's ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 12%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 51% seen by DSW Capital over the last five years is not surprising. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.
However, when we compared DSW Capital's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 8.7% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.
Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is DSW fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.
Is DSW Capital Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?
DSW Capital's high three-year median payout ratio of 236% suggests that the company is depleting its resources to keep up its dividend payments, and this shows in its shrinking earnings. Paying a dividend beyond their means is usually not viable over the long term. You can see the 7 risks we have identified for DSW Capital by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.
Only recently, DSW Capital stated paying a dividend. This likely means that the management might have concluded that its shareholders have a strong preference for dividends. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 43% over the next three years.
Summary
On the whole, DSW Capital's performance is quite a big let-down. The low ROE, combined with the fact that the company is paying out almost if not all, of its profits as dividends, has resulted in the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of DSW Capital's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.
