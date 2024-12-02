DS Sigma Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:DSS) Earnings Are Weaker Than They Seem

Unsurprisingly, DS Sigma Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:DSS) stock price was strong on the back of its healthy earnings report. However, we think that shareholders may be missing some concerning details in the numbers.
Check out our latest analysis for DS Sigma Holdings Berhad
Zooming In On DS Sigma Holdings Berhad's Earnings
As finance nerds would already know, the accrual ratio from cashflow is a key measure for assessing how well a company's free cash flow (FCF) matches its profit. In plain english, this ratio subtracts FCF from net profit, and divides that number by the company's average operating assets over that period. This ratio tells us how much of a company's profit is not backed by free cashflow.
Therefore, it's actually considered a good thing when a company has a negative accrual ratio, but a bad thing if its accrual ratio is positive. While having an accrual ratio above zero is of little concern, we do think it's worth noting when a company has a relatively high accrual ratio. That's because some academic studies have suggested that high accruals ratios tend to lead to lower profit or less profit growth.
For the year to September 2024, DS Sigma Holdings Berhad had an accrual ratio of 0.24. Therefore, we know that it's free cashflow was significantly lower than its statutory profit, which is hardly a good thing. Indeed, in the last twelve months it reported free cash flow of RM1.4m, which is significantly less than its profit of RM10.5m. DS Sigma Holdings Berhad's free cash flow actually declined over the last year, but it may bounce back next year, since free cash flow is often more volatile than accounting profits.
Note: we always recommend investors check balance sheet strength. Click here to be taken to our balance sheet analysis of DS Sigma Holdings Berhad.
Our Take On DS Sigma Holdings Berhad's Profit Performance
DS Sigma Holdings Berhad's accrual ratio for the last twelve months signifies cash conversion is less than ideal, which is a negative when it comes to our view of its earnings. Therefore, it seems possible to us that DS Sigma Holdings Berhad's true underlying earnings power is actually less than its statutory profit. The good news is that, its earnings per share increased by 37% in the last year. At the end of the day, it's essential to consider more than just the factors above, if you want to understand the company properly. So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've found that DS Sigma Holdings Berhad has 4 warning signs (2 are concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.
This note has only looked at a single factor that sheds light on the nature of DS Sigma Holdings Berhad's profit. But there is always more to discover if you are capable of focussing your mind on minutiae. For example, many people consider a high return on equity as an indication of favorable business economics, while others like to 'follow the money' and search out stocks that insiders are buying. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with high insider ownership.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.