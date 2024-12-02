DS Sigma Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:DSS) Earnings Are Weaker Than They Seem

Unsurprisingly, DS Sigma Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:DSS) stock price was strong on the back of its healthy earnings report. However, we think that shareholders may be missing some concerning details in the numbers.

Zooming In On DS Sigma Holdings Berhad's Earnings

As finance nerds would already know, the accrual ratio from cashflow is a key measure for assessing how well a company's free cash flow (FCF) matches its profit. In plain english, this ratio subtracts FCF from net profit, and divides that number by the company's average operating assets over that period. This ratio tells us how much of a company's profit is not backed by free cashflow.

Therefore, it's actually considered a good thing when a company has a negative accrual ratio, but a bad thing if its accrual ratio is positive. While having an accrual ratio above zero is of little concern, we do think it's worth noting when a company has a relatively high accrual ratio. That's because some academic studies have suggested that high accruals ratios tend to lead to lower profit or less profit growth.

For the year to September 2024, DS Sigma Holdings Berhad had an accrual ratio of 0.24. Therefore, we know that it's free cashflow was significantly lower than its statutory profit, which is hardly a good thing. Indeed, in the last twelve months it reported free cash flow of RM1.4m, which is significantly less than its profit of RM10.5m. DS Sigma Holdings Berhad's free cash flow actually declined over the last year, but it may bounce back next year, since free cash flow is often more volatile than accounting profits.

Our Take On DS Sigma Holdings Berhad's Profit Performance

DS Sigma Holdings Berhad's accrual ratio for the last twelve months signifies cash conversion is less than ideal, which is a negative when it comes to our view of its earnings. Therefore, it seems possible to us that DS Sigma Holdings Berhad's true underlying earnings power is actually less than its statutory profit. The good news is that, its earnings per share increased by 37% in the last year. At the end of the day, it's essential to consider more than just the factors above, if you want to understand the company properly. So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've found that DS Sigma Holdings Berhad has 4 warning signs (2 are concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

