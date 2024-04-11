Drive Like the Rich: 10 Cars Owned by Stars You Can Actually Afford

©Toyota

Some celebs prefer a less expensive ride.

When you think of a celebrity, you probably imagine them getting around in the back of a limo — or a black SUV, at the very least. But not all stars like to roll with a chauffeur — in fact, some don’t even like to roll in a luxury car. Lots of them have less pricey tastes in automobiles, for a variety of reasons. Whether it’s searching for a more eco-friendly ride or just a nostalgia factor, lots of stars drive super regular cars.

Here are 10 cars owned by stars you can actually afford.

Toyota Tacoma Truck

You’d think Christian Bale, the guy who was Batman, would have some crazy sports car, right? Nope, he actually drives a regular old Toyota Tacoma truck. He says it’s perfect for helping his friends move stuff around. Not the fanciest ride, but it gets the job done.

Toyota Prius Hybrid

Leonardo DiCaprio’s daily driver is a Toyota Prius. Pretty humble for a big movie star, but it makes sense since he’s a big environmental activist. The Prius is an affordable, eco-friendly car that anyone can buy.

Volkswagen Eos

Iconic Actress Jennifer Lawrence has been spotted driving a Volkswagen Eos. It’s a nice little convertible, but not some super expensive sports car or anything. Just a stylish, everyday kind of car.

Custom Fiat 126P

Tom Hanks actually got a custom 1973 Fiat 126P as a gift from a town in Poland. He ended up auctioning it off for charity, but it just goes to show even America’s dad has an affordable, quirky car in his collection.

MINI Cooper

Pop star Britney Spears is known for her flashy lifestyle, but one of the cars she’s been seen driving is a classic MINI Cooper. It’s a fun, fashionable little car that regular people can definitely afford.

Ford Taurus SHO

Comedian Conan O’Brien has had the same 1992 Ford Taurus SHO for over 30 years. It’s not the fanciest ride, but he clearly loves that old family sedan and has even featured it on his TV shows.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Angelina Jolie may be an action star, but one of the vehicles in her collection is a Jeep Grand Cherokee. It’s a capable SUV that’s also practical for everyday driving. Not the most expensive car, but it fits her adventurous personality.

Oldsmobile Alero

Before he hit the big time, Zac Efron was driving around in a 2003 Oldsmobile Alero. It was his first car and he apparently liked it enough to keep it for a while, even after becoming a famous actor.

Volkswagen Jetta

Even Justin Timberlake, one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, has been spotted driving a regular old Volkswagen Jetta. Guess even superstars need an affordable, everyday car sometimes.

Fiat Punto

When he was just starting out, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe bought a cheap little Fiat Punto as his first car. It wasn’t anything fancy, but it got the job done without drawing too much attention.

The moral of the story is, you don’t need to be rich and famous to drive like the stars. These 10 celebs prove you can absolutely afford the same kind of everyday cars that even the biggest A-listers drive. So next time you see your favorite actor or singer out and about, take a closer look — they might just be driving something you could have in your driveway too.

