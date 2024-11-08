GuruFocus.com

DRI Healthcare Trust (DHTRF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Growth in Cash Receipts ...

GuruFocus News
4 min read

  • Total Cash Receipts: $38.9 million, a 54% increase over the same quarter in 2023.

  • Total Income: $41.6 million, a 22% increase over the same quarter in 2023.

  • Adjusted EBITDA: $31.3 million, a 53% increase over the same quarter in 2023.

  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 80%, with a potential increase to 86% excluding one-time costs.

  • Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Unit: $0.45.

  • Quarterly Distribution: $0.085 per unit.

  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $89.4 million as of September 30, 2024.

  • Credit Availability: $293.3 million from recently amended syndicated bank facilities.

  • Portfolio Cash Royalty Receipts: Increased by 54% year-over-year.

  • Omidria Royalty Receipts: Increased by 195% from the previous year.

  • Xenpozyme Sales: Increased by 53% from the same quarter in the previous year.

  • Zejula Royalty Receipts: Grew by 36% from the previous year.

  • Spinraza Receipts: Declined by 8% year-over-year but increased by 21% over the previous quarter.

  • Xolair Sales: Increased by 12% in the third quarter.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • DRI Healthcare Trust (DHTRF) completed two innovative transactions for Casgevy and Sebetralstat royalties, deploying $162 million with a potential deal size of up to $241 million.

  • The trust expanded its credit facilities from $500 million to $632 million, with nearly $300 million still available, providing significant additional capital for future opportunities.

  • The portfolio's cash royalty receipts increased by 54% year-over-year, driven by strong sales of Orserdu, Empaveli, and Omidria.

  • The trust declared a quarterly distribution of $0.085 per unit, reflecting its commitment to returning value to unit holders.

  • DRI Healthcare Trust has surpassed $1 billion in capital deployment, showcasing its growth and ability to execute on its investment strategy.

Negative Points

  • The trust experienced a 10% decrease in cash royalty receipts from the previous quarter, reflecting normal volatility in biopharma sales cycles.

  • Oracea royalty receipts decreased by 47% year-over-year due to litigation and generic competition, impacting cash flows.

  • Spinraza receipts declined 8% year-over-year, with Biogen noting some weakness related to one-time events in Russia.

  • The trust incurred additional legal and investigation-related costs of $2.2 million, impacting its adjusted EBITA margin.

  • Eylea royalties are expected to continue trending downwards due to patent litigation and a large step down in royalty rates.

and

Recommended Stories