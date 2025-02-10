‘All my dreams were shattered when our wedding company vanished’

Bride-to-be Holly Ryland-Jones fears she has lost her £2,500 deposit after booking a marquee and bar from Origami for her wedding. Photograph: Sophia Evans/The Observer

Emily Baldwin had planned a bucolic wedding. A hundred guests would camp in tents in a riverside meadow and party in a giant tipi in May. But, she says, things began to unravel last summer, when the company she had paid to supply the tipi disappeared, along with her £1,800 deposit. With three months to go, and her budget shredded, she and her fiance have had to cancel their plans.

An unknown number of other couples are facing similar heartache after wedding supplier, Origami Marquees, ceased trading.

Its website had offered bespoke designs, event management, a bar service and furniture hire across the country. Those tempted by the gallery of spectacular marquees were promised an “unforgettable experience”. That pledge, at least, was fulfilled as customers are forced back to the drawing board.

As the wedding season approaches amid a cost of living crisis, many more couples could find their big day will become significantly smaller. The average cost of a wedding has climbed to nearly £24,000, but a 24% rise in wedding scams last year, combined with a record number of firms reporting critical financial distress, means some couples may not get what they paid for.

Baldwin had discovered Origami Marquees listed on the wedding website Hitched. She and her fiance had a tight budget of £10,000, £6,000 of which was contracted to Origami for the tipi, a sound system, lighting and a stage. The 30% deposit was paid by bank transfer last May, 12 months before the wedding.

“Soon after, the company disappeared,” she says. “Its website was taken down and calls and emails went unanswered.”

Unable to afford a deposit for another venue, the couple are planning a simple beach wedding with a handful of guests in Greece, where they’d booked their honeymoon.

“The emotional stress of having to deal with this has taken away from the excitement,” says Baldwin. “I am sure there are still people out there expecting the company to turn up for their wedding.”

Holly Ryland-Jones fears she has lost her £2,500 deposit after booking Origami to provide a marquee, bar and toilets for her wedding this June. She says it stopped responding to messages last July.

“Reputable sites, such as Hitched, advertised Origami Marquees, so I assumed they were a trusted supplier,” she says. “It’s scary to see how easy it is for businesses to ‘disappear’ with our hard-earned money.”

Another bride-to-be, Emma Phillips-Guy, is £1,600 down and has had to suspend payments to her pension scheme to afford a £2,200 deposit with a different firm.

“We paid Origami in May, then everything went quiet,” she says. “The company never had the decency to inform us it would not be supplying us after all,” she says.

