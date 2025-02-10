Dreamfolks Services Ltd (BOM:543591) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth ...

Release Date: February 08, 2025

Positive Points

Dreamfolks Services Ltd (BOM:543591) reported a 14.5% revenue growth, surpassing industry growth due to the addition of new clients.

The company is expanding its services beyond travel to lifestyle services, which is expected to drive top-line growth in the coming years.

Dreamfolks Services Ltd has expanded its domestic presence with two new lounges, maintaining 100% coverage at Indian airports.

The company has successfully added 13 enterprise clients, including prominent OTAs like Make My Trip, indicating strong client diversification.

Global expansion continues with the addition of 10 international lounges, enhancing the company's global lounge network to 671.

Negative Points

Gross margins have been pressured, declining to 11.8% due to changes in volume mix and increased spending thresholds by bank clients.

The company's net profit margin declined slightly to 5% from 6.6% in the previous year, indicating profitability challenges.

Employee costs have impacted margins due to hiring top talents for expansion, affecting short-term profitability.

The company faces competition from established players like Priority Pass, which could impact market share.

Dependence on banking clients remains high, with 95% of revenue coming from this segment, posing a risk if banking partnerships change.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the key drivers behind Dreamfolks Services Ltd's expansion beyond airport lounges, and how do you see this segment evolving? A: The two main vectors driving our top-line growth are air traffic growth and the credit card industry's expansion. We are focusing on diversifying our services beyond travel to lifestyle services, such as baggage wrapping and coffee at malls, to tap into new revenue streams and enhance customer experience. This strategic move is expected to evolve and scale our offerings significantly.

Q: What is the strategy for increasing revenue from non-airport lounge services to the targeted 15-20% in the next 4 to 5 years? A: Our strategy involves expanding our client base, increasing the number of services offered, and pursuing global expansion. We are adding more enterprise clients and diversifying into lifestyle services like golf and coffee. Additionally, we aim to replicate our successful model in India to other regions, starting with Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Q: How does the F&B operation's economics compare to traditional lounge services in terms of revenue per transaction and margins? A: The unit value of F&B services is about 50-60% of that of lounges. However, the propensity for consumers to use F&B services is higher due to the variety and choice available, unlike lounges which are limited to specific locations. This expansion into F&B is part of our strategy to enhance customer experience and capture more market share.

