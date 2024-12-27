From dream to reality: Go-op, Britain’s first cooperative railway

From left: Chris Phillimore, Martin Bond, Kate Whittle, Nick Kennedy, David Northey and Alex Lawrie at Taunton station. Photograph: Jim Wileman/The Guardian

The idea for the country’s first cooperative rail service came to Alex Lawrie in 2004 after another frustrating trip across Somerset.

Having moved to Yeovil four years earlier with his young family, his job as a cooperative development manager involved daily trips across the south-west trying to set up member-owned businesses.

A reluctant motorist, he quickly became frustrated with the rail service he was depending on to get around.

“It baffled me, trains came at seemingly random intervals, there were only a few trains serving a big town like Yeovil, hours would pass without a train coming,” Lawrie says. “I couldn’t understand it, I was like, ‘There are the rails, they all link up, more or less, how hard can it be to get a better service?’”

While most passengers would grumble and leave it at that, Lawrie took the matter into his own hands.

Despite having no experience in the sector, he bought a rail atlas, and so began the process of trying to improve services through the creation of a new operator.

Fast forward 20 years and the 56-year-old’s plan that began as notes jotted down on a sheet of A4 paper is close to becoming a reality.

The plan for the cooperative railway – Go-op – has received approval from the Office of Road and Rail (ORR) to run a new service between Swindon, Taunton and Weston-super-Mare.

If it meets ORR requirements, including by demonstrating that it has the finances to begin operations and has secured the necessary rolling stock, Go-op services could start in 2026.

Its cooperative model means the business will owned by staff, investors and the local community to meet shared needs, and profits will be reinvested back into improving services.

While popular in the farming, housing and retail sectors – most notably in companies such as the Co-op, John Lewis and Arla foods – the member-owned business model is not common in UK transport.

In the cafe at the Albemarle Centre,five minutes from Taunton’s railway station and the scene of Go-op’s early meetings, six of the group’s current and former directors sit discussing the state of the UK railways.

“Just travel on a train in France or Spain and it will make you cry what we have to put up with here,” says Kate Whittle, a former director and secretary at Go-op, and the second person to join the project after Lawrie.

Beside her sits director Nick Kennedy, a consultant anaesthetist of 22 years and Somerset resident, who joined in 2015 after growing frustrated at the lack of rail connections in the area. Across the table is the chair, Martin Bond, a retired rail worker of 30 years who joined after reading a newspaper article about cooperative railways that mentioned Go-op.

