Drakeford’s rotten legacy in Wales is the nightmare future under Labour

A hundred years ago, on Christmas Eve 1923, those with crystal wireless sets who gathered around them to hear the news would have learned of a possible, and for many of them alarming, development in Britain’s political life.

Just over a fortnight earlier, the Conservative party, under Stanley Baldwin, had lost its majority in a general election few felt it should have called. Baldwin had sought a mandate for a protectionist trade policy, which voters rejected. The Labour party had come second, and it was possible that Liberal support would help it form a minority administration.

Four weeks later, after Baldwin’s King’s Speech was defeated in the Commons, Britain’s first Labour government, led by Ramsay MacDonald, took office.

If the opinion polls are right, in the coming year, the seventh Labour government – after 1924’s and those of 1929, 1945, 1964, 1974 and 1997 – will take power. With the exception of that first administration (which lasted only nine months and had Philip Snowden, a devotee of Gladstonian economics, as Chancellor of the Exchequer), every Labour government has left Britain a worse economy than it had inherited.

Ramsay MacDonald’s first Labour government failed because of inexperience, incompetence, and bad luck - Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive

MacDonald’s second administration imploded so spectacularly in the slump in 1931 that a national coalition, dominated by Conservatives, had to rescue the country from bankruptcy. Clement Attlee’s rule ended with high taxation and after a devaluation of the currency.

The Wilson administration never recovered from his devaluation of 1967. James Callaghan’s rule ended with the winter of discontent, following Britain’s near-bankruptcy and rescue by the International Monetary Fund in 1976. And Gordon Brown left office less than two years after a crash that drove financial institutions under, torpedoed sterling, and caused a Treasury minister to leave a note for his Conservative successor telling him, with commendable frankness, that the money had run out.

Should you detect a pattern, you would be right. The first two Labour governments failed because of inexperience, incompetence, some bad luck and an alarming inability to handle the realities the world threw at them during international turbulence. But the others had something else in common – a desire to aggrandise the state and to finance that by diverting, through taxation, resources from the productive sectors of the economy to the unproductive ones.

Expansion of the state meant putting armies of workers, mainly members of Labour’s client groups in the trades unions, on the public payroll in strictly-regulated and demarcated jobs. It began to appear that public services existed more for the benefit of those working in them than for the taxpayer who funded them.

We need not speculate whether a Starmer administration would repeat these self-destructive errors. Some of them, indeed, have been perpetuated by the Conservatives since 2010 – certainly the overpopulated public sector – but others are obvious in parts of Britain where Labour already exercises power.

Drakeford’s formidable nanny state

Britain was reminded of this recently when Mark Drakeford, Labour’s First Minister in Wales, kept an earlier promise to stand down in 2024.

It was, indeed, one of the few promises Drakeford did manage to keep in his remarkably undistinguished five-year tenure of office, not that his comrades in the Labour party would admit this. Instead, they received news of his departure with a mixture of sentimentality and special pleading.

While there was no shortage of Conservatives, in Wales and elsewhere, willing to highlight Drakeford’s numerous failures, Labour leaders paid glowing tributes and moved on.

At the time of his announcement, Drakeford’s popularity was at an 18-month low, according to polling, putting him behind Rishi Sunak. Senior Labour figures at Westminster were keen for him to move on. One difference between the Labour and Conservative parties is that the former tends to have its squabbles in private, while putting on a public face of serenity.

In 2022, the Taxpayers Alliance found Drakeford had spent just under £9m on ‘woke’ jobs - Ben Birchall/PA

Those who defend Drakeford’s record argue that he secured, in 2021, the best result Labour has ever had in a Welsh election, ending up only one seat short of an overall majority.

However, Labour has an almost tribal vote in what were once the South Wales coalfields, giving a solid core of support for even the most ordinary leader. Drakeford also built up a considerable public profile through the expenditure of vast amounts of money, largely channelled in from England, that aided his recognition.

His success was certainly nothing to do with having enhanced the prosperity of the Welsh people, or having improved the services of the Welsh state. With his party in opposition at Westminster for well over a decade, Drakeford seemed determined to maintain its worst traditions and indeed to update them to accommodate the latest obsessions of the Left.

In 2022, the Taxpayers Alliance found he had spent £8,879,479 on “woke” jobs, which it defined as those with one of these words in the title: “equality, diversity, inclusion, wellbeing, carbon, net zero, climate, race, LGBTQ+, sustainability, green, culture or art”.

Drakeford prioritised ingratiating himself with every fashionable cause and branch of identity politics he could find, using public money to do so.

He loved intervening in the lives of individuals, creating a formidable nanny state. He borrowed Nicola Sturgeon’s minimum alcohol pricing policy in 2019, convinced the valleys were coursing towards drunken oblivion. Paradoxically, alcohol-related deaths in Wales have risen every year since he began this interference.

More seriously, according to the Program for International Student Assessment, Welsh schools are the worst in the United Kingdom. Despite having enjoyed the sort of grammar school education his party roundly despises, and having studied at two English universities, Drakeford (who, among various other roles in a public sector career, ended up as a professor of social policy at the university of Cardiff), took decisions that harmed the educational achievements of tens of thousands of Welsh schoolchildren.

One such policy was scrapping exam league tables, a decision taken under pressure from teachers’ unions keen that the shortcomings of some of their members should not be unduly exposed. The slope has run downwards ever since.

In another stunt from the Sturgeon playbook, Drakeford embraced gender ideology and advocated a self-identification system for the Welsh, despite huge potential risks to women and girls. He ran a “Period Dignity” campaign that, preposterously, initially refused to mention women and girls: it later condescended to operate for the benefit of “women, girls and anyone who menstruates”.

‘The line between life and death’

There are astonishing levels of idleness across Wales supported by Mr Drakeford’s utopian welfare state, which is heavily subsidised by the English taxpayer. In the three months to July this year, 23.2pc of those in the principality aged between 16 and 64 were classed as economically inactive.

Drakeford wanted a four-day week for public sector employees and a universal basic income, without obvious regard for where the money would come from. His interventionism sometimes bordered upon authoritarianism. Across Wales he ordered 20mph limit zones, despite nearly half a million people signing a petition against them, and attacked second home owners and holiday rentals, ignoring the much-needed cash they bring to Wales.

Nearly half a million people signed a petition against the 20mph speed zones introduced by Drakeford’s government - Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Inevitably, he claimed his own second home was fine, because it was only a “chalet”. He wanted to ban teenagers buying energy drinks, which he asserted were a “gateway” to smoking and drinking. He also considered banning the under-16s from buying tea or coffee in an effort to “stop rising obesity rates”.

Drakeford and colleagues hate criticism, admittedly something not unknown in politicians. When Michael Gove underlined the debacle in Welsh education policy, he was accused of showing “indestructible colonial attitudes”.

And nor was education the worst of Drakeford’s failures. The Welsh administration’s management of the National Health Service has been so bad that David Cameron, when prime minister, called the border with England “the line between life and death”.

More than 30,000 people in Wales have waited over two years for treatment – many vacancies remain unfilled because morale has collapsed in the NHS and many decline to work for it; and all this is despite the Welsh NHS receiving £1.20 for every pound received by the English service. There were, and still are, stories of Welsh people turning up at English hospitals for emergency treatment, so wrecked is their confidence in the NHS at home.

Much of Drakeford’s Covid policy – again like the SNP’s – seemed designed to embarrass the Westminster Conservative government. His decision to impose restrictions for Boxing Day and New Year in 2021 (also copied from Sturgeon) appeared petulant, driving those in border areas to celebrate in English pubs and bars; earlier, he had told supermarkets to close non-essential aisles.

Khan’s loosening grip on London

There are other indications of the dangers of a Labour government. In London, Sadiq Khan has for nearly eight years governed a population three times the size of Wales’s. Conditions there have deteriorated markedly since he took over in 2016, especially since the pandemic.

Violent and ordinary crimes are up –the former by 30pc since Mr Khan became Mayor, and knife crime by 21pc in 2023 alone. In the year to last March, the 12,786 knife crimes in London were more than a quarter of England and Wales’s total. Vermin in the street, especially at night, or scurrying along Tube platforms, are increasingly common, with litter more commonplace.

Some West End shopping streets are squalid. Oxford Street is rife with American “candy stores” rather than high-value shops. Pickpockets are legion, with the Underground – for which Mr Khan shares responsibility with Transport for London – becoming notorious for it.

Women’s groups in particular are calling for the streets to be “reclaimed”, which suggests that Khan and his London administration have lost control of them. Khan is not known for his ostentatious support of the police, which may help explain this epidemic of crime.

Public order has become deeply compromised under Khan’s rule, again perhaps because of his attitude to the police. Lately, pro-Palestinian marches have frightened Jews and made central London a no-go area for many visitors.

When Michael Gove’s personal safety was threatened by a mob at Victoria Station, Khan remained unmoved.

A long-term advocate of the rights of Palestinians, he has done nothing to reassure Jews or to unify London under his leadership. Neither he nor Sir Keir Starmer attended the recent march against anti-Semitism. Khan has also been tolerant of Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion, despite the economic damage they have done.

That is not his only policy to have had a bad effect on London’s economy, showing how little understanding of, or sympathy for, business he has. His extension of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez), levying a £12.50 a day charge on older cars, played a significant part in Labour’s failure to win the Uxbridge by-election.

However, Khan remains unrepentant and Labour is committed to strict environmental policies, irrespective of the hardship and economic damage they might cause. Arguing for the extension of Ulez, Khan made wild claims about his opponents having links with the “far Right”, claiming at one point that Tories “don’t care” about the impact of air pollution on children.

Ironically for a Labour politician, his policy hit the poorest hardest, tending as they do to have older cars. He and many in his party seem not to care that this is also having a serious impact on businesses and working people, and the evidence of environmental improvements through extending the zone is mixed to say the least.

Another economic failure has been to miss housing targets. Despite £4bn of government funding, few affordable homes have been built, seriously damaging mobility of labour and productivity.

His Conservative opponent in 2024’s mayoral election, Susan Hall, calls him “a protest politician” who “taps into the worst of identity politics”. As a substitute for serious thought, Khan routinely engages in grandstanding and diversionary tactics, trying to shift the blame for his own failures on to others.

At the Covid inquiry, he asserted that had he been invited to Cobra meetings, he could have saved lives in London – all that is missing is any proof. He shares the general Labour notions that the state should interfere wherever possible in people’s lives.

TFL, of which he is chairman, banned an advertisement for a West End play because it displayed a Victoria sponge cake, apparently fearing it might encourage those seeing it to go home and stuff themselves senseless.

For those who might be unable to afford to do that, he found £145,000 for an “advice bus” to help people with the cost of living crisis (ironically, given his Ulez obsession, it was diesel-powered).

The Greater London Assembly’s Oversight Committee revealed last year that a £700,000 draft diversity and inclusion budget had been proposed, somewhat larger than the £400,000 earmarked to protect people in “food poverty”.

A party ‘bent on class politics’

Anyone still seeking ideas about how Labour might govern could also helpfully examine the record of the Scottish National Party. Although entirely separate from Labour, they are also Leftist in direction. Indeed, Drakeford’s desire to emulate the SNP’s policies in several respects shows that all that separates them is whether or not to stay in the United Kingdom.

By pursuing socialist policies, the SNP has ended up missing crucial targets - Jane Barlow/PA

By pursuing socialist policies, the SNP has ended up missing targets on affordable home building, big infrastructure projects, cancer treatment and rural housing.

It spent millions on free mobile phones for prisoners, while closing schools, failing to inspect many surviving ones, extending NHS waiting lists, presiding over a doubling of drug-related deaths and cutting the police – while taking an extra £1bn in tax while growth and disposable income lag behind those of England.

At its conference last October, Labour set out a number of policies – although a veteran Tory MP told me this week that “their only real policy is to appear innocuous”. The party pledged to raise business investment from 10pc to 11pc of economic output, though how it could control what businesses invest is anyone’s guess.

It said it would end non-dom status, which allows up to 15 years of tax-free foreign earnings – and in doing so would drive numerous very rich people out of a country where they spend vast amounts of money and employ many workers.

Labour pledged to save money in government by cutting ministers’ use of private jets and the employment of consultants, but made no mention of cutting the permanent state payroll, where real savings could be made.

An “infrastructure acceleration unit” would ensure that projects were delivered “on time and on budget”, despite no allowance for the possible inflation that might result from a typical Labour expansion of the money supply.

Labour promised a state-run energy company and 100pc clean power by 2030. It said there would be new towns, and 300,000 houses built annually, and a mortgage guarantee scheme. There would be £1.1bn for more NHS overtime, and two million extra operations a year to cut waiting lists, but no mention of tackling the huge overstaffing of the NHS bureaucracy.

It offered a “Community Policing Guarantee” with 13,000 more neighbourhood police, more patrols, and a “young person initiative” to halve knife crime in a decade. That all sounds simply rhetorical, as do phrases uttered by the party such as the promise to “raise confidence in every police force to its highest levels”, to “halve the level of violence against women and girls” and to control anti-social behaviour with something called a “respect order”.

In “a fairer Britain where everyone lives well for longer” there will be “breakfast clubs” at every primary school – a further step in the state’s usurpation of normal family life – and, back to the rhetorical flourishes, “a world class teacher in every classroom, paid for by ending tax breaks for private schools”.

Bent on class politics, Labour will not admit that taxing education in this way would drive many thousands of children into the state sector, raising very little money as a result – and with no funding for the teachers needed to teach them, nor the buildings needed to house their classrooms.

And then there are the – so far – unaddressed issues. How would Labour limit migration? Or encourage enterprise? Or fulfil any of its pledges if it does not plan to increase taxes (except for VAT on school fees, of course)? What is its nuclear strategy? Does it have a coherent defence policy for our very dangerous world? How would it capitalise on Brexit – or does it secretly plan to lead us back into a collapsing EU?

Only a fool would dispute that the past 13 years of Conservative-led rule have been underwhelming. But if Sir Keir applies the Drakeford-Khan approach to governance – and he has yet to deny he would – would that be any better? Indeed, might it not be worse?

It will certainly be an interesting new year in our political history, but not necessarily a happy one.