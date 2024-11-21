How Dr. Oz could change Medicare under President Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz to run Medicare and Medicaid, the massive government programs providing health care to 150 million Americans. What could that mean if you’re on Medicare or will enroll in coming years?

While no one knows for sure, and Oz would need Senate confirmation to become the 19th Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), it’s possible to read the tea leaves based on what we’ve heard from him, Trump, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—Oz’s boss if confirmed by the Senate to run the Department of Health and Human Services.

Trump and Oz have been friends for 20 years and Oz served on Trump’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition in his first term.

In a statement nominating America’s most famous TV doctor talk-show host to work with Kennedy and “take on the illness industrial complex,” Trump wrote: “There may be no Physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to Make America Healthy Again.”

But, STAT News reporter Lev Facher told PBS, Kennedy and Oz “are about as outside the mainstream as you could conceive of for picks to run the Health department and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.”

Speaking at the Gerontological Society of America (GSA) conference in Seattle last week before Trump selected Oz, Andrew MacPherson, managing partner of the nonpartisan health care consulting firm Healthsperien, said: “With the Trump administration, federal health insurance programs will be under extraordinary scrutiny.”

During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump said “he will not cut one penny from Medicare.” The 2024 GOP platform language said Republicans would “protect Medicare and ensure Seniors receive the care they need without being burdened by excessive costs.”

But that doesn’t mean Medicare won’t change during Trump’s second term.

As you might expect, some Republicans in Congress have heartily endorsed Oz and some Democrats have said he shouldn’t get the CMS post.

Here’s a rundown on what you might expect from Dr. Oz (who lost his bid to be a Republican Senator from Pennsylvania in 2022) if he runs Medicare, Medicaid and management of the Affordable Care Act at the 6,000-person CMS, as well as what’s impossible to know:

Pushing Medicare Advantage plans

Medicare beneficiaries can choose between Traditional Medicare (Parts A and B, also called Original Medicare) and private insurers’ Medicare Advantage plans (Part C). Currently, 54% are in Medicare Advantage plans.

Medicare experts expect Oz and the President will push those plans, favoring them over Traditional Medicare.

