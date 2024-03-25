Dr. Hönle AG's (ETR:HNL) top owners are retail investors with 54% stake, while 25% is held by private companies

Key Insights

Dr. Hönle's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 19 investors have a majority stake in the company with 46% ownership

20% of Dr. Hönle is held by Institutions

A look at the shareholders of Dr. Hönle AG (ETR:HNL) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 54% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Private companies, on the other hand, account for 25% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Dr. Hönle.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dr. Hönle?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Dr. Hönle. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Dr. Hönle's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Dr. Hönle. Zweiunddreisigste PMB Management GmbH is currently the largest shareholder, with 25% of shares outstanding. With 6.3% and 3.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, Teslin Capital Management BV and Lazard Frères Gestion SAS are the second and third largest shareholders.

Our studies suggest that the top 19 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Dr. Hönle

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Dr. Hönle AG in their own names. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It seems the board members have no more than €3.4k worth of shares in the €114m company. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 54% of Dr. Hönle shares. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 25%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Dr. Hönle better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Dr. Hönle you should be aware of.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

