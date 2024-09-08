Dow's (NYSE:DOW) Returns On Capital Tell Us There Is Reason To Feel Uneasy

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. So after glancing at the trends within Dow (NYSE:DOW), we weren't too hopeful.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Dow is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = US$2.6b ÷ (US$59b - US$10b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Therefore, Dow has an ROCE of 5.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 8.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Dow compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Dow for free.

What Can We Tell From Dow's ROCE Trend?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Dow. About five years ago, returns on capital were 8.7%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Dow becoming one if things continue as they have.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that Dow is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 36% in the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Dow (of which 1 is potentially serious!) that you should know about.

