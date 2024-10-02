Down 80%: Fidelity says X has plummeted in value since Elon Musk's takeover - reports

The valuation of social media platform X has dropped dramatically in the eyes of major investment firm Fidelity, according to multiple reports.

The market value of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund's shares in the private company is estimated at $4.2 million, according to a monthly report released Sunday.

That's 79% less than the fund's estimate of its shares in October 2022 when Elon Musk took over Twitter, according to CNN and TechCrunch. Applying the shares' relative decline to the total value of X when it was purchased, the outlets estimate X is now worth $9.4 billion overall, a steep drop from the $44 billion that Musk paid in the acquisition.

Fidelity and X did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

The social media giant has had a contentious relationship with advertisers over content moderation since Musk acquired the company in 2022. X's CEO Linda Yaccarino has said advertiser boycotting has cost the company billions of dollars in revenue.

When speaking at the New York Times DealBook summit last November, shortly after several major companies including Apple, IBM and Walt Disney had pulled ads from X after Musk called an antisemitic post on the platform “the actual truth,” Musk lashed out, calling the advertising boycott “blackmail” and repeatedly telling those advertisers to “(expletive) yourself.”

The company has sued various groups working on content moderation over the last year.

In August, X Corp. sued a group of advertisers accusing them of conspiring to “collectively withhold billions in advertising revenue."

