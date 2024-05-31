Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Dowlais Group's (LON:DWL) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Dowlais Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.011 = UK£51m ÷ (UK£6.2b - UK£1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Dowlais Group has an ROCE of 1.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 22%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Dowlais Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Dowlais Group .

The Trend Of ROCE

It's great to see that Dowlais Group has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. The company was generating losses three years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 1.1% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. Additionally, the business is utilizing 24% less capital than it was three years ago, and taken at face value, that can mean the company needs less funds at work to get a return. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 23%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

Our Take On Dowlais Group's ROCE

In the end, Dowlais Group has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Given the stock has declined 42% in the last year, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Dowlais Group and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

