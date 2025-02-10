Dow, S&P, Nasdaq Futures Climb on Anticipated Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

U.S. futures rose early Monday as a possible volatile week ahead blackens for the looming tariff threats and key economic data releases. However, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 145 points (0.3 %), S&P 500 futures rose 0.4 %, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.6%, fed by cautious optimism, though there was still much uncertainty.

The steel and aluminum sector sent premarket rallies across the world after President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on all imports of the metals. U.S. Steel, Nucor, and Cleveland-Cliffs rose as much as 9%, while Alcoa gained 4%.

Several pieces of critical data, including Wednesday's consumer price index, Thursday's producer price index, and initial weekly jobless claims on Thursday, keep market participants in a state of nervousness. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, on the ropes from earlier affair questions and in the midst of his Congressional address, is also in focus. Steep tariffs and increased policy uncertainty could prompt businesses to put their wait and see strategies into action slowing down hiring and stifling consumer spending with still high inflationary specter

