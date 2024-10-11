Dow and S&P 500 Hit New Highs, Marking Fifth Week of Gains Amid Bank Earnings Surge

In Friday's trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared nearly 300 points, or 0.7%, while the S&P 500 reached a new peak, marking its fifth consecutive week of gains. These gains are linked to strong third-quarter earnings from major banks, which have eased concerns about inflation.

The S&P 500 itself rose by 0.5%, hitting a record close, reflecting a broad market rally. ??We see investors welcoming a mix of economic indicators, mostly skewing towards the positive. ?

?JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo really led the charge, surpassing earnings expectations and pushing the Dow even higher. ??JPMorgan's shares climbed by 5% after the bank announced earnings that exceeded both profit and revenue estimates. ??In a similar vein, Wells Fargo's shares surged nearly 6%, despite an 11% fall in net interest income, a key health metric for banks. ??It's clear that investors are looking beyond traditional indicators to gauge a bank's performance. ?

While the Nasdaq Composite lagged a bit, it still managed to tack on an additional 0.3% to its value. ??However, Tesla's shares took a 7% hit following a less-than-impressive reveal of its robotaxi technology. ??The tech-heavy index is now just under 2% away from its highest-ever mark, showcasing a tech sector that's pushing forward, albeit with some bumps along the way. ?

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

