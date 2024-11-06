S&P/TSX composite rises one per cent Wednesday, U.S. stocks surge after Trump win

TORONTO — U.S. stocks surged Wednesday after Republican candidate Donald Trump won the election, with the Dow Jones industrial average gaining 3.6 per cent, while Canadian markets rose by one per cent.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 249.55 points at 24,637.45.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 1,508.05 points at 43,729.93. The S&P 500 index was up 146.28 points at 5,929.04, while the Nasdaq composite was up 544.29 points at 18,983.47.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.76 cents US compared with 72.18 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude oil contract was down 30 cents at US$71.69 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$2.75 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$73.40 at $2,676.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 23 cents at US$4.25 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press