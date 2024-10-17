Dow Jones Soars to New High as Morgan Stanley and Small-Cap Stocks Lead the Rally

NEW YORK Thursday morning, th Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) soared at a record high of 43,289.76 points. On the back of market rotation into small-cap businesses and stellar earnings reports, the blue-chip index has been on a killer run this year, having surged 14.8% and 4.5% over the past month alone.

A number of companies have been pushing the Dow's needle, with Morgan Stanley (MS, Financials) leading the recent surge in financials. After a strong post-earnings report, Morgan Stanley shares surged, contributing to themarket's positive sentiment.

Moreover, it's important to note that gains in other areas have also had a positive impact on the market's upward momentum, with investors focusing more on smaller-cap companies. Additionally, the latest rally underscores the resilience of the Dow, which continues climbing throughout 2024 while setting new benchmarks even as broader economic uncertainties persist. Furthermore, market experts remain optimistic that, with sectors like financials and small caps continuing to prosper, the index might experience a continuous increase until the end of the year.

