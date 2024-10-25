Dow Inc (DOW) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Growth Amidst Challenges

Net Sales: $10.9 billion, up 1% year-over-year.

Volume Growth: Increased 1% year-over-year.

Operating EBIT: $641 million, up $15 million year-over-year.

Cash Flow from Continuing Operations: $800 million, down year-over-year.

Shareholder Remuneration: $584 million, including dividends and share repurchases.

Packaging & Specialty Plastics Operating EBIT: $618 million, up $142 million year-over-year.

Industrial Intermediates and Infrastructure Operating EBIT: Decreased $74 million year-over-year.

Performance Materials and Coatings Operating EBIT: $140 million, down $39 million year-over-year.

Fourth Quarter Earnings Outlook: Expected to be approximately $1.3 billion.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) achieved its fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year volume growth despite challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Net sales increased to $10.9 billion, up 1% from the previous year, driven by higher demand and local prices in the United States and Canada.

The company completed the acquisition of Circulus, adding 50,000 metric tons of recycled materials annually to its portfolio.

Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) signed a long-term agreement with Linde for clean hydrogen supply, advancing its Path2Zero project.

The company has a strong financial position with ample liquidity and no substantive debt maturities until 2027.

Negative Points

The unplanned cracker outage in Texas negatively impacted operating EBIT, which was partly offset by higher integrated margins.

Cash flow from continuing operations decreased year-over-year due to higher inventories and labor-related supply chain disruptions.

The Industrial Intermediates and Infrastructure segment experienced a 2% volume decline, driven by lower volumes in Polyurethanes and Construction Chemicals.

Performance Materials and Coatings segment saw a decline in local price year-over-year, with operating EBIT down $39 million due to higher raw material costs.

Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) faces ongoing challenges in Europe due to soft demand and lack of consistent regulatory policy, prompting a strategic review of select European assets.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an outlook for Packaging and Specialty Plastics pricing in the fourth quarter? A: James Fitterling, CEO: We expect flat pricing for the quarter. We have announced price increases of $0.03 for October and November, but typically see prices soften towards the end of the year.

Story Continues