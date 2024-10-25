GuruFocus.com

Dow Inc (DOW) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Growth Amidst Challenges

  • Net Sales: $10.9 billion, up 1% year-over-year.

  • Volume Growth: Increased 1% year-over-year.

  • Operating EBIT: $641 million, up $15 million year-over-year.

  • Cash Flow from Continuing Operations: $800 million, down year-over-year.

  • Shareholder Remuneration: $584 million, including dividends and share repurchases.

  • Packaging & Specialty Plastics Operating EBIT: $618 million, up $142 million year-over-year.

  • Industrial Intermediates and Infrastructure Operating EBIT: Decreased $74 million year-over-year.

  • Performance Materials and Coatings Operating EBIT: $140 million, down $39 million year-over-year.

  • Fourth Quarter Earnings Outlook: Expected to be approximately $1.3 billion.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

Positive Points

  • Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) achieved its fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year volume growth despite challenging macroeconomic conditions.

  • Net sales increased to $10.9 billion, up 1% from the previous year, driven by higher demand and local prices in the United States and Canada.

  • The company completed the acquisition of Circulus, adding 50,000 metric tons of recycled materials annually to its portfolio.

  • Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) signed a long-term agreement with Linde for clean hydrogen supply, advancing its Path2Zero project.

  • The company has a strong financial position with ample liquidity and no substantive debt maturities until 2027.

Negative Points

  • The unplanned cracker outage in Texas negatively impacted operating EBIT, which was partly offset by higher integrated margins.

  • Cash flow from continuing operations decreased year-over-year due to higher inventories and labor-related supply chain disruptions.

  • The Industrial Intermediates and Infrastructure segment experienced a 2% volume decline, driven by lower volumes in Polyurethanes and Construction Chemicals.

  • Performance Materials and Coatings segment saw a decline in local price year-over-year, with operating EBIT down $39 million due to higher raw material costs.

  • Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) faces ongoing challenges in Europe due to soft demand and lack of consistent regulatory policy, prompting a strategic review of select European assets.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an outlook for Packaging and Specialty Plastics pricing in the fourth quarter? A: James Fitterling, CEO: We expect flat pricing for the quarter. We have announced price increases of $0.03 for October and November, but typically see prices soften towards the end of the year.

