DoubleVerify (DV): Worst Performing Tech Stock in 2024

We recently compiled a list of the 8 Worst Performing Tech Stocks in 2024. In this article, we are going to take a look at where DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) stands against the other Worst Performing Tech Stock in 2024.

The Tech Sector’s Resilience Amid Economic Challenges

One of the most popular sectors of the stock market is technology. The sector boasts an impressive track record of explosive returns and the possibility of even greater returns. Likewise, the industry has lived up to expectations in 2024, going by the Nasdaq 100, rallying 21% year to date.

The impressive rally in the tech sector comes against the backdrop of investors shunning high interest rates and inflation to bet on stocks well poised to benefit from the next industrial revolution. With artificial intelligence in the early stages of development, tech stocks with exposure to the burgeoning sector have exploded, with some becoming trillion-dollar empires.

In a note to investors, analysts at Mizuho have already noted that generative AI “is igniting growth and disruption across multiple markets, pushing the frontiers of innovation and productivity.” That’s because AI servers are supporting the development of infrastructure that powers the AI revolution.

The rally in the technology sector has persisted even with economists and analysts questioning the global economy’s health. China’s economy is slowing down to the extent that the government, injecting some stimulus and reforms, has done little to rattle investor’s sentiments on tech stocks.

According to Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, China must carry out a “beautiful deleveraging” in addition to its recent stimulus measures and reforms to avoid serious debt issues.

“I think the changes that are taking place are terrific changes, but you still have to do the debt restructuring. You need to do it correctly, and that’s as part of a restructuring. That becomes the challenging part of it. I think that will be the test,” Dalio said.

The Impact of High Interest Rates and Inflation on Tech Stocks

Likewise, the US economy has shown signs of lethargy, depicted by a slowdown in the labor and manufacturing sectors. The US Federal Reserve conducted a 50 basis point rate cut to engineer a soft landing and avert recessions, underlining that all may not be well in the world’s largest economy.

Similarly, the International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has warned that high debt and low growth pose significant risks to the global economy, which could hit the equity markets.

