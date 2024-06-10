Double Entries for Motorious Readers: Win the Ultimate Hurst Performance Pair through Dream Giveaway

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Two amazing vehicles are up for grabs.

Imagine stepping back in time to collaborate with George Hurst and “Miss Hurst” Linda Vaughn at your local dragstrip, creating a custom 1969 Hurst/Olds convertible. In muscle car history, only two of these iconic convertibles were initially commissioned for parade use in 1969, with a third added later. These cars are now so valuable they are seldom enjoyed on the road.

Enter the Hurst Dream Giveaway, offering a chance to win two remarkable prizes: a 1969 Hurst/Olds Convertible Tribute and a 2024 GMC Sierra Denali "Hurst Hauler."

Grand Prize #1: 1969 Hurst/Olds Convertible Tribute

Relive the golden era of muscle cars with this show-stopping tribute, meticulously rotisserie-restored by Thornton Muscle Cars of Quakerstown, Pennsylvania. Known for their expertise with Oldsmobile 442s, Thornton Muscle Cars previously restored one of the original 1969 Hurst/Olds convertibles.

This stunning 1969 Hurst/Olds tribute convertible features a 455ci big-block engine, a Hurst Dual/Gate floor shifter, power brakes and steering, dual-comfort air conditioning, and a factory-restored AM/FM 8-track stereo. Every detail is period-correct, ensuring an authentic experience of Detroit's finest muscle car craftsmanship. With over $100,000 invested in its restoration, this tribute car has graced prestigious muscle-car shows, including the Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals.

Grand Prize #2: 2024 GMC Sierra Denali “Hurst Hauler”

Complementing the classic convertible is a brand-new 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali, custom ordered in Summit White with a Jet Black interior. This truck features a powerful 420-horsepower V-8 engine, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and a host of premium options, including Brembo performance brakes, a Tri-fold hard tonneau cover, and an active exhaust GMC multipro tailgate.

To enhance this prize, Hurst Performance, now part of Holley, has provided performance upgrades from Hurst and Flowmaster. Custom Hurst Hauler graphics and wheels ensure that the Denali and Hurst/Olds convertible make a striking pair on any road.

Two Amazing Prizes for One Lucky Winner

One fortunate entrant will take home both the 1969 Hurst/Olds tribute convertible and the 2024 GMC Sierra Denali. Additionally, Dream Giveaway will cover the $37,000 federal prize tax. Enter now to support veterans and children's charities and for a chance to win this extraordinary Hurst Performance pair.

