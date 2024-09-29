Dottikon ES Holding AG's (VTX:DESN) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Dottikon ES Holding's (VTX:DESN) stock up by 1.8% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Dottikon ES Holding's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Dottikon ES Holding is:

9.1% = CHF81m ÷ CHF886m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2024).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every CHF1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CHF0.09 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Dottikon ES Holding's Earnings Growth And 9.1% ROE

To start with, Dottikon ES Holding's ROE looks acceptable. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 13%, we aren't very excited. Still, we can see that Dottikon ES Holding has seen a remarkable net income growth of 27% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this certainly also provides some context to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

We then compared Dottikon ES Holding's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 9.9% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Dottikon ES Holding fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Dottikon ES Holding Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Dottikon ES Holding doesn't pay any regular dividends to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Dottikon ES Holding's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business at a moderate rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth.

